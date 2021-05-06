Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CELH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Celsius by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in Celsius by 33.3% in the first quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.29. 43,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,087. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 726.25 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.15. Celsius has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $70.66.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.63 million. Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

