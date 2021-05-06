Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celsius Holdings, Inc. specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements. Celsius Holdings, Inc. markets Celsius®, the calorie burner, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Celsius, Inc. The Company sells its products through grocery, drug, convenience, club and mass, and health and fitness channels. The Company’s products are produced in Mooresville, North Carolina, and Monroe, Wisconsin. Celsius, Inc. is dedicated to providing healthier, everyday refreshment through science and innovation. The Company serves customers in the United States and internationally. Celsius Holdings, Inc. is based in Delray Beach, Florida. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on CELH. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group lowered shares of Celsius from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Celsius from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.83.

Celsius stock opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. Celsius has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $70.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 742.96 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.15.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $2,305,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Celsius by 290.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 98,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 73,179 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 603,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,359,000 after acquiring an additional 130,906 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

