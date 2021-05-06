Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 361,580 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 9,740,911 shares.The stock last traded at $7.72 and had previously closed at $8.07.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 3.12.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.0137 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 29.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 432,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 97,092 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 441,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,500,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,281,000 after purchasing an additional 355,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

