Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,100 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the March 31st total of 137,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY opened at $19.63 on Thursday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $21.35. The firm has a market cap of $245.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 22.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,122.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 286.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $417,000. 45.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

