Chain Guardians Market Cap Achieves $21.41 Million (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.83 or 0.00003218 BTC on exchanges. Chain Guardians has a market capitalization of $21.41 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Chain Guardians

Chain Guardians (CGG) is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,720,363 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

