Chainswap Trading 54.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TOKEN)

Chainswap (CURRENCY:TOKEN) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Chainswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.74 or 0.00004845 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Chainswap has traded up 54.5% against the dollar. Chainswap has a total market cap of $12.80 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Chainswap

Chainswap (TOKEN) is a coin. It launched on April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,679,493 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Chainswap Coin Trading

