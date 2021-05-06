ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) vs. VMware (NYSE:VMW) Head-To-Head Survey

VMware (NYSE:VMW) and ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.9% of VMware shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of ChannelAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.5% of VMware shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of ChannelAdvisor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares VMware and ChannelAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VMware 13.75% 27.10% 7.58% ChannelAdvisor 12.99% 16.97% 11.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for VMware and ChannelAdvisor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VMware 0 11 11 0 2.50 ChannelAdvisor 0 1 3 0 2.75

VMware presently has a consensus target price of $173.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.10%. ChannelAdvisor has a consensus target price of $21.43, suggesting a potential upside of 0.99%. Given VMware’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe VMware is more favorable than ChannelAdvisor.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VMware and ChannelAdvisor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VMware $10.81 billion 6.21 $6.41 billion $4.51 35.49 ChannelAdvisor $129.96 million 4.85 $3.48 million $0.15 141.47

VMware has higher revenue and earnings than ChannelAdvisor. VMware is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ChannelAdvisor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

VMware has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChannelAdvisor has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VMware beats ChannelAdvisor on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VMware

VMware, Inc. provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds. The company also provides networking solutions, such as VMware NSX, VMware Service-defined Firewall, VMware SD-WAN, VMware SASE, VMware vRealize Network Insight, and VMware NSX Advanced Load Balancer; digital workspace solutions that comprise Workspace ONE Unified Endpoint Management, Access, and Horizon; and application modernization solutions, such as Tanzu Basic, standard, and advanced edition, Tanzu Application Service, and Tanzu Labs. In addition, it offers intrinsic security solutions consisting of VMware Carbon Black Cloud Endpoint and Workload. The company sells its products through distributors, resellers, system vendors, and systems integrators. VMware, Inc. has strategic alliances with Amazon Web Services to build and deliver an integrated hybrid solution. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. VMware, Inc. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Its suite of solutions includes various platform modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; First-party Dropship module, which allows brands and distributors to manage purchase orders, shipment notifications, stock quantities, and invoices for multiple retail dropship partners; Digital Marketing module that connects customers to compare shopping websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines; Shoppable Media module that allows brands to provide web visitors or digital campaign audiences with path to purchase using dynamic links to the product pages or carts of retailers with the products in-stock; and Brand Analytics module, which helps brands for e-commerce channels with actionable insights into how products are performing across thousands of retailer websites and marketplaces. Its customers include online businesses of brands and retailers, as well as advertising agencies that use its solutions on behalf of their clients. ChannelAdvisor Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

