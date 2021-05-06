Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Receives $35.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

CHPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Chargepoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Chargepoint in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Chargepoint in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Chargepoint in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Chargepoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE CHPT opened at $23.12 on Monday. Chargepoint has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $49.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.02.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chargepoint during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chargepoint during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chargepoint during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Chargepoint in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Chargepoint in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

About Chargepoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

