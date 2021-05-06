Charles Berg Sells 1,872 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stock

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Director Charles Berg sold 1,872 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total value of $229,357.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,566.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $122.52 on Thursday. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.30 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.10.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in DaVita by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in DaVita by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,547,000 after acquiring an additional 219,020 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in DaVita by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

