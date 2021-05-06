Charles Stewart Sells 32,437 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Stock

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Director Charles Stewart sold 32,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $1,181,031.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,387,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,534,240.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Charles Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Charles Stewart sold 93,375 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $3,391,380.00.

ATUS opened at $36.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.80.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATUS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Jeereddi Investments LP raised its stake in Altice USA by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 33.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,920,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 640,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after purchasing an additional 79,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

