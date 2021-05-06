Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Raised to $816.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $763.00 to $816.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered Charter Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $704.50.

CHTR opened at $673.75 on Monday. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $485.01 and a fifty-two week high of $684.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $637.66 and a 200-day moving average of $632.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $130.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

