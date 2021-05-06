Chatham Capital Group Inc. Boosts Stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of CorVel worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in CorVel during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in CorVel by 8.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorVel stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.32. 152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,849. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $120.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.84.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $141.51 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 14,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $1,500,749.15. Also, CMO Diane Blaha sold 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $833,069.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,068.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,190 shares of company stock valued at $15,389,518. 50.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

