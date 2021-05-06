Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,161,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,535,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,511,000 after acquiring an additional 263,365 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 847,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,167,000 after purchasing an additional 226,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,016,000.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $228.71. 26,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,638. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.86 and a 200-day moving average of $211.24. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $141.01 and a 12-month high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

