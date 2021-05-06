Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $3.05 Million Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,606. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $76.23 and a 12 month high of $97.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.38 and a 200 day moving average of $89.72.

