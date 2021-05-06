Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 100,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.51. 153,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,652,995. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.00 and its 200 day moving average is $140.51. The firm has a market cap of $201.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

