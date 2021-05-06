Chatham Capital Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.8% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 442.9% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 95,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 77,972 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 98,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 42,191 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after acquiring an additional 26,526 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,660,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 336,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after acquiring an additional 45,029 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.63. 20,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,074. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $53.25 and a 12-month high of $54.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

