Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Lifted to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CGIFF. Desjardins increased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.96.

Shares of CGIFF stock opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

