Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bankshares

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$10.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$7.00. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on CHE.UN. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.88.

Shares of TSE CHE.UN opened at C$8.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$884.27 million and a P/E ratio of -4.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.22. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$4.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.16.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

