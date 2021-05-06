Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bankshares

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$10.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$7.00. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on CHE.UN. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.88.

Shares of TSE CHE.UN opened at C$8.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$884.27 million and a P/E ratio of -4.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.22. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$4.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.16.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

