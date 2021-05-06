Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $118.52, but opened at $122.06. Chesapeake Utilities shares last traded at $122.06, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

The utilities provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 14.84%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.09%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 8,250 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $948,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile (NYSE:CPK)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

