Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 2.5% in the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in Chevron by 2.8% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in Chevron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX opened at $108.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.72. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $210.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.44.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

