Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000.

Get Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF alerts:

Shares of SWAN opened at $33.38 on Thursday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.