Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 197 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,171 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $235.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.91. The company has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.24 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.78.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.09, for a total value of $1,530,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $1,489,741.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,608,400. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

