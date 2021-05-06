Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Illumina by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 1,598.0% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,046 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after purchasing an additional 67,803 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Illumina by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Illumina by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,988 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,077,872.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total transaction of $126,234.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,428 shares of company stock worth $5,564,046 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN opened at $378.35 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.78, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $401.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.33.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.89.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

