Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 938 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Illumina by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,577 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 2,087.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,990 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

ILMN opened at $378.35 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.78, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $401.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.33.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,077,872.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total transaction of $126,234.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,428 shares of company stock worth $5,564,046 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.89.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

