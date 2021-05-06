Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $415,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $80.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.86. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $59.01 and a 12-month high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

