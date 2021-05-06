Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $415,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHI. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $80.76 on Thursday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $59.01 and a one year high of $97.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.49 and a 200-day moving average of $83.86.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.