Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 495 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDT shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

NYSE MDT opened at $127.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $87.68 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

