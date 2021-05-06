Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,632 Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,632 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 640,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,830,000 after buying an additional 88,161 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 769.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 56,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 35,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $36,096.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at $100,587.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $603,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,425 shares in the company, valued at $14,922,201.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 878,178 shares of company stock worth $48,410,676. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush lowered Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $66.03 on Thursday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.18. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

