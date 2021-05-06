Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 6,399 Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HE. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HE shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

NYSE HE opened at $42.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $45.58.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $652.22 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.