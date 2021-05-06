Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 292 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,607 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Sunrun by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Sunrun by 4.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sunrun by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 1.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RUN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.86.

In other news, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $4,635,477.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,721,710.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,334 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $3,698,678.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,954 shares of company stock worth $19,596,445. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $41.84 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1,046.26 and a beta of 2.32.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $320.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.