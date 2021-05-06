Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPHB. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,062,535.4% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,216,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,832 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,001,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,190,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 296.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after acquiring an additional 146,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,848,000.

SPHB opened at $74.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.68. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.33 and a fifty-two week high of $74.68.

