Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $135.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.06 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

NYSE CIM traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,568,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,498. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04. Chimera Investment has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $13.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

CIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimera Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

