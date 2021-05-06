ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,236 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 19,786 shares.The stock last traded at $31.86 and had previously closed at $33.14.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.76.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 9.91%.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMOS)
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.
