ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,236 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 19,786 shares.The stock last traded at $31.86 and had previously closed at $33.14.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.76.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 9.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

