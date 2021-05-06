Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,655.29.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMG. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total value of $4,111,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,238,298. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neil Flanzraich purchased 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,478.60 per share, for a total transaction of $340,078.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,389.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,308 shares of company stock worth $23,634,685. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,426.50 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $867.00 and a 52 week high of $1,579.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.63, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,476.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1,405.51.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

