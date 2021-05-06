Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$14.25 by Analysts at CIBC

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CHP.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$14.18.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst stock opened at C$14.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.22. The stock has a market cap of C$4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.16. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 12-month low of C$11.68 and a 12-month high of C$14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.88.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

