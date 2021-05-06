Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) PT Raised to $14.50

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.97% from the company’s previous close.

PPRQF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.68.

Shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

