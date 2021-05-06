Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Short Interest Up 20.5% in April

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 512,300 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the March 31st total of 425,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 394.1 days.

Shares of CHRRF opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.24.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHRRF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from $5.50 to $5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.31.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

