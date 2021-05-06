Chorus Aviation’s (CHR) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$5.25 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CHR. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$4.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cormark raised their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chorus Aviation presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.42.

TSE:CHR traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,137. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of C$2.12 and a twelve month high of C$5.34. The stock has a market cap of C$689.55 million and a P/E ratio of 17.28.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$218.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$200.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

