Christopher F. Wyatt Sells 4,604 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $939,216.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

HCA stock opened at $207.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.21 and a 12 month high of $208.51. The firm has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Truist boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

