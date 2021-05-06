CIBC Increases Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$0.80

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$0.50 to C$0.80 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

BBD.B has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and increased their price target for the company from C$0.65 to C$1.15 in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$0.85 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen cut Bombardier, Inc. Class B to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.57 to C$0.73 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.87.

Shares of TSE BBD.B traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.90. 2,979,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,302,956. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.96. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$1.05.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

