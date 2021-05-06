Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0171 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Shares of CIOXY opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Cielo has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70.

Cielo Company Profile

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

