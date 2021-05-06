Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0171 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.
Shares of CIOXY opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Cielo has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70.
Cielo Company Profile
Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives
Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.