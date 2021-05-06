Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Bought by Analog Century Management LP

Analog Century Management LP raised its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. Ciena accounts for about 2.4% of Analog Century Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Analog Century Management LP owned 0.07% of Ciena worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIEN. Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 364.0% in the 4th quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 4,652,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649,669 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,287,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 851.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,091,000 after buying an additional 2,507,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,761,000 after buying an additional 1,206,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $153,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $98,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,114. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CIEN stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.24 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

