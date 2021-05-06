Cigna (CI) to Release Earnings on Friday

Cigna (NYSE:CI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.39 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cigna to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CI stock opened at $258.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.56. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $259.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,701,401. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total transaction of $1,585,205.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,688 shares in the company, valued at $26,480,878.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,372 shares of company stock valued at $47,208,656 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.27.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

