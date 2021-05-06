Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Holdings Lowered by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 67.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,606 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,456 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 289.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,239 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in Cigna by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,371 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cigna by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna stock opened at $258.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $89.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $259.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.56.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.46%.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,701,401. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total value of $1,585,205.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,480,878.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,372 shares of company stock valued at $47,208,656 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist increased their price objective on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.27.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

