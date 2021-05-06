Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Shares of NYSE XEC traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,562,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $70.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.54 and its 200-day moving average is $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

XEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI raised Cimarex Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.42.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

