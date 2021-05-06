Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $510.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $447.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $469.45.

HUM stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $461.24. 22,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,507. The company has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Humana has a twelve month low of $365.06 and a twelve month high of $474.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.26.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.67%.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,897 shares of company stock worth $17,931,428 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Humana by 2.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 453,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,990,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares in the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA increased its position in shares of Humana by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 5.0% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 7.6% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Humana by 11.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

