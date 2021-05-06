Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated their neutral rating on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $200.10.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

NYSE:HCA opened at $207.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.72 and its 200 day moving average is $169.31. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $208.51. The firm has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,942,976.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,604 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $939,216.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 437,152 shares of company stock worth $85,372,053 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 20.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,816,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 332,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,672,000 after buying an additional 103,164 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,922,000 after acquiring an additional 36,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $2,021,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.