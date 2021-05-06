Citigroup Raises Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target to $213.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

NYSE:AMG opened at $168.58 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $56.80 and a 52-week high of $169.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.98, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.49 and its 200 day moving average is $119.06.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,790,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,034,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,199,000 after purchasing an additional 34,880 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares during the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

