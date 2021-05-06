Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 242.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,079 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,398 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,564,000 after buying an additional 1,292,344 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,999,000 after purchasing an additional 460,267 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,258,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,050,000 after purchasing an additional 36,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $166,208,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,639,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,146,000 after purchasing an additional 88,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.27.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $48.69 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $49.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.64.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

