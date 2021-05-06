Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ CLAR opened at $19.09 on Thursday. Clarus has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $19.63. The stock has a market cap of $597.78 million, a P/E ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Clarus had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $75.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Clarus will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $1,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,730,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,591,598.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 35,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $633,735.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,650,341.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 203,432 shares of company stock worth $3,577,499 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Clarus from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Clarus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

